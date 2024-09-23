Chappell Roan fans celebrated anniversary during listening party in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Chappell Roan fans around Las Vegas got a chance to celebrate the one year anniversary of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album.
Chappell Roan fans around Las Vegas got a chance to celebrate the one year anniversary of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album during an official listening party hosted at Zia Records’ Rainbow location on Sunday afternoon.
Roan’s official fan HQ, Chappell Roan Fandemonium, announced various listening parties in 41 other states. Las Vegas’ listening party was the only one located in Nevada. Fans were given Roan themed stickers, a postcard, match boxes and a chance to buy a special one year anniversary edition of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” on vinyl.
