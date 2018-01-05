Check out John Fogerty, ‘Holiday Hangover’ party this week

Currently working on a solo album to be released this year, John Fogerty returns for six shows at Wynn Las Vegas.

John Fogerty performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

John Fogerty

Currently working on a solo album to be released this year, John Fogerty returns for six shows at Wynn Las Vegas. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performs Creedence Clearwater Revival classics and his solo hits at 8 p.m. Wednesday and select dates through Jan. 20 in Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $250, with packages starting at $500; call 702-770-9966.

Lita Ford

From the start of her career with The Runaways to continuing success as a solo artist, Lita Ford has blazed a path for women in rock. Catch the guitarist and singer playing “Kiss Me Deadly,” “Back to the Cave” and other hits at 8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $42.51 to $162.41; call 866-946-5336.

‘Holiday Hangover’

The House of Blues hosts its annual “Holiday Hangover” party Saturday. The tribute band Saved By the ’90s with DJs BAD and the rock band Garage Boys take over the House of Blues Music Hall starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and all-you-can-drink packages are available. Paul Campanella plays 9 p.m. to midnight in the restaurant and bar with drink specials, and DJ D-Miles spins at the after-party in the Foundation Room. For tickets, call 702-632-7600 or visit houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

‘The King Symphonic’

Shea Arender, CEO of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra, is the lead singer in a symphony orchestra concert celebrating the music of Elvis Presley. “The King Symphonic” starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Tickets are $19; call 800-745-3000.

Another Journey

Have it any way you want it Saturday with Another Journey. The tribute band performs Journey’s greatest hits starting at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $12; call 702-862-2695.