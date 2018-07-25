Cher, Reba McEntire among recipients of Kennedy Center Honors

Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year’s recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

WASHINGTON — Cher, composer Phillip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz legend Wayne Shorter have been announced as this year’s recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

The award honors people who have influenced American culture through the arts. This year’s recipients will be honored in a ceremony at Washington’s Kennedy Center on Dec. 2.

In addition, the Kennedy Center is bestowing a special honor for “groundbreaking work” by the four co-creators of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton.”

Before last year’s program, some honorees threatened a boycott if President Donald Trump attended. Trump and first lady Melania Trump decided to skip the event.