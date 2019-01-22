Chris Brown released from custody in Paris after rape allegation

The Paris prosecutor’s office says that singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him.

Singer Chris Brown performs during Philipp Plein's women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. Two police officials say Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. (Luca Bruno/AP, File)

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him.

Brown and two other people were released on Tuesday evening in Paris after being detained Monday following a woman filing a rape complaint.

One of Brown’s bodyguards was among the others detained, according to a Paris police official. The woman who filed the complaint said she met Brown and his friends at the club Le Crystal in the 17th arrondissement of northwestern Paris on Wednesday, and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to the official.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

A post late Tuesday on Brown’s Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE,” the post said. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.