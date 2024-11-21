Coachella 2025: Is it Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Green Day and Travis Scott?

The 2025 Coachella lineup is taking shape, with the top of the bill likely sporting a few millennial favorites and Coachella hip-hop veterans.

Post Malone performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2022, in Indio, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 Coachella lineup is taking shape, with the top of the bill likely sporting a few millennial favorites and Coachella hip-hop veterans.

Early chatter around the lineup has Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Green Day as possible headliners and top guests. Neither promoter Goldenvoice nor representatives for each artist responded to requests for comment on the bill, but outlets including Rolling Stone have cited them as likely or confirmed performers.

Post Malone’s recent “Big Ass Stadium Tour” announcement initially had a distinct lack of an L.A. date despite kicking off in Salt Lake City in April — leaving his schedule open for Indio. He later confirmed two Sunday night Coachella dates for April 13 and 20.

Post pivoted toward country on his latest album “F-1 Trillion” and recently played an all-country set at Coachella’s sister festival Stagecoach, though he’ll likely dip back into his catalog of festival-friendly hip-hop for this gig.

Rapper Scott was booked originally for Coachella’s 2020 edition, which was thwarted by the pandemic. After the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, where 10 fans were crushed to death while Scott performed, the rapper did not headline the fest’s return in 2022. He most recently performed at the fest in 2017.

Other acts tipped for top slots include punk veterans Green Day, who have not played Coachella before (though singer Billie Joe Armstrong guested with the Replacements in 2014). They’ve been touring stadiums this year in support of their new LP “Saviors.”

Lady Gaga, also rumored for a top slot, last headlined Coachella in 2017. Gaga’s had a mixed year — her film “Joker: Folie a Deux” flopped badly (though her performance was broadly praised), while her new single “Disease” harked back to the trashy electro-pop of her early career and seemed to set things right with the faithful waiting for a new album.

Last year’s fest was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Dojo Cat. Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club April 11-13 and 18-20. Tickets are no longer on sale but a waitlist is open.