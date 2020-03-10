Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals may be postponed due to coronavirus

An estimated 250,000 festivalgoers were expected to attend the Coachella event in April.

Festivalgoers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Two of the largest music festivals in the U.S. may be postponed this spring because of the coronavirus, according to news reports.

Variety said late Monday that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival would not take place as originally scheduled in April in Indio, California. Organizers have yet to release official statements, but Variety said the festivals would likely be rescheduled for October.

Billboard reported it might be 48 hours before Coachella organizers will know if the festival, originally planned for April 10-12 and April 17-19, can be resurrected in October. An estimated 250,000 festivalgoers were expected to attend the event, featuring headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

“Postponing the massive festival series until October is a huge endeavor involving hundreds of artists and their representatives, as well as hundreds of contractors and vendors and tens of thousands of employees,” Billboard said.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church were scheduled to headline the Stagecoach Festival, which is held at the same venue as Coachella. The festival was supposed to be held from April 24-26.

The Los Angeles Times reported late Monday that Riverside County reported three new cases of coronavirus in the Coachella Valley.

3 new coronavirus cases reported in Coachella Valley https://t.co/C06DtVHq51 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 10, 2020

Earlier Monday evening, Pearl Jam announced it had postponed the first leg of its North American tour because of coronavirus concerns.