Color institute creates purple shade to honor Prince

Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 18, 1985. The Pantone Color institute and the estate of the late music superstar announced a new shade of purple on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, named for his famous love symbol. (Liu Heung Shing/AP, File)

This image provided by the Pantone Color Institute shows "Love Symbol #2" that the institute and the estate of the late music superstar Prince announced as a new shade of purple Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, named for his famous love symbol. (Pantone Color Institute via AP)

NEW YORK — A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

The “Purple Rain” hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.