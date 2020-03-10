Coronavirus concerns sideline Zac Brown Band concert

The country group was scheduled to play T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 27.

FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Zac Brown performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Coronavirus concerns have claimed the first major Las Vegas concert, as the Zac Brown Band has postponed the current leg of their “The Owl Tour,” which included a stop at T-Mobile Arena on March 27.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the group posted on Instagram, announcing the decision.

The shows will rescheduled at a later date, with tickets to the March 27 concert to be honored on the new date.

The trek launched on Feb. 28 in Moline, Illinois, and was five shows into an 18-date tour.

Additionally, another local concert has been postponed, with the Fountains of Hope Music Festival originally set for April 25 at the Clark County Amphitheater being moved to Sept. 12 at the venue.

A benefit for the Kidz Uplifting Kidz foundation, which helps provide for the financial needs of foster children, the lineup features Vegas bands The Dirty Hooks, Moksha and The Soul Juice Band in addition to headliner Phunne Stone, daughter of Sly and Cynthia Stone.

Nationally, other tours and music gatherings are also being sidelined, with Pearl Jam postponing the upcoming “Gigaton” tour, Madonna cancelling the last two dates of her “Madame X” outing and bands ranging from metallers Slipknot to rocker Richard Marx rescheduling tours.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.