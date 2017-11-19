Country music star Mel Tillis was frequent Las Vegas performer

He performed with Brenda Lee at the Golden Nugget in 2015, at Boulder Station in 2011 and 2005, performed solo at the Santa Fe in 2008 and was part of a parade of country musicians performing at then-Las Vegas Hilton in 1999 (the off-Strip hotel-casino is now the Westgate).

Country music singer Mel Tillis, holds up his 2011 National Medal of the Arts after it was presented to him by President Barack Obama, Monday, Feb., 13, 2012, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Country music star Mel Tillis, who died Sunday at age 85, performed frequently in Las Vegas.

He performed with Brenda Lee at the Golden Nugget in 2015, at Boulder Station in 2011 and 2005, performed solo at the Santa Fe in 2008 and was part of a parade of country musicians performing at then-Las Vegas Hilton in 1999 (the off-Strip hotel-casino is now the Westgate).

The 1999 appearance was part of a recording of “Prime Time Country With Gary Chapman,” a show on the now-defunct TNN cable network. (TNN has since become Spike TV). Trisha Yearwood, Mark Wills, Mark Chestnutt, Sherrie Austin, the Dixie Chicks and Jo Dee Messina joined Tillis as acts recording the show that year.

In 2003, TIllis performed with his daughter Pam at the Las Vegas Hilton to promote her tribute album “It’s All Relative: Tillis Sings Tillis.”

“The album focused, for me, on what was some of Dad’s coolest music,” Pam Tillis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mike Weatherford then. “Some of those eras that people just kind of forgot.”

Mel Tillis said of the album, “She kept threatening to do it, I told her: ‘Don’t do it like Natalie Cole. Do it now while I’m still around, so I get the cash.’”

The Killers, who originated in Las Vegas, nodded to Tillis on their 2007 “Sawdust” album, recording his “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.”

Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Famer, died at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida.

