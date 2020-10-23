78°F
Music

Country star Dustin Lynch throwing Vegas pool party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 4:44 pm
 

Break out the spurs and Speedos, a country music star is throwing a pool party.

Singer Dustin Lynch has announced his “Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas,” which is scheduled to come to town June 3-5 at The Linq.

Joining Lynch, who’s best known for platinum hits such as “Cowboys and Angels,” “Where It’s At” and “Small Town Boy,” will be country artists Jordan Davis and Hardy, in addition to DJ sets from Brandi Cyrus.

The three-day event will feature specialty parties curated by Lynch and named after his songs — “Where It’s At” Welcome Party; “Cowboys & Angels” Day Party; “Hell of a Night” Concert and “The Last Lap” Closing Party.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to create a one-of-a-kind weekend experience for fans to be a part of and the ‘Pool Situation’ is just that,” Lynch said in a press release. “Vegas is one of the greatest party cities in the world and I can’t think of a better place to launch this event. Get ready for a weekend of unforgettable music, hangs and partying. Summer 2021 can’t come soon enough!”

All event ticket packages include hotel accommodations and are on sale via dustinlynchmusic.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

