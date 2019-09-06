103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Music

David Crosby grateful for music, family, friends and dogs

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 2:34 pm
 

He used to sing about teaching your children well. At age 78, David Crosby is on the floor in his California home with his new kiddos. “Daddy is here. Don’t worry. I’ll miss you so much,” Crosby says to a captive audience who couldn’t care less about his rock icon status.

They don’t even want to borrow the keys to his tour bus.

The founding member of two classic bands — the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash — plays to an audience of three on a sleepy weekday. His two beloved border collies and Labrador retriever plop at his feet. “Dogs love you. Period. They’re a gift from God,” Crosby says.

This soft side of Crosby — who lives in the country with hawks, dogs and cats — is far removed from his tumultuous rock ’n’ roll days. “Above all, I’m lucky to still be here and still be singing,” he tells the Review-Journal in an exclusive interview. “Nobody can figure it out. I should be dead.”

He’s still drawing crowds and receiving the best reviews of his career. He’ll perform at Red Rock Resort on Sept. 13. His mission in Vegas: “We’re going to rip it up.”

Review-Journal: What is your idea of a great Sunday?

David Crosby: There is nothing better in life than a neighborhood barbecue on a Sunday. Everyone just wanders over in the late afternoon. You’re hangin’ in someone’s backyard with a bunch of friends, kids and dogs around. That’s about as good as life gets. I’ve had some of my happiest times being with friends on those Sundays and just cooking, yakking and playing with all kinds of dogs and kids. Nothing is going to make me happier.”

It might still be in the 100s when you hit Vegas for your show. Can you handle the heat?

I heard it was 108 in Vegas the other day. That’s why God made bathing suits.

Tell us about your show at Red Rock.

It will be good. I have a great band. Last night, we had eight standing ovations during the concert. I stood there on stage thinking, “Eight ovations. It’s working out pretty good.” That kind of feedback makes you feel like you’re doing the right thing. You’re moving people. That’s my job. Beyond that, I want to make you dance.

Is that the job of a singer-songwriter, to move people?

Yes. Singers should move emotions. We should make you want to dance. Every once in a while, our job is to be a witness to history and put those feelings into a song. You gotta reserve that for when it’s really crucial.

When was the first time you played Vegas?

Man, I was young. I was with the Byrds. If not the Byrds, then it was with Crosby, Stills & Nash. I remember thinking that Vegas was really exciting. You could feel it. I’ve played Vegas a bunch of times in my career and found that it was actually a tough place for a musician. The audience you get is half there to see you and half whoever is in Vegas on that night and they want to see a show. We’ve beaten it and brought those two sides together. I’ve had some really good audiences in Vegas, but you have to pull the people in. My advice to bands just starting out who are playing Vegas is to play small and you’ll get the natural fans.

What have you done in Vegas for fun over the years?

I’ve driven up to see Hoover Dam, which was cool. I really think the high desert is beautiful. I love the Red Rock area. But the truth is, we don’t really have much time to see the sights when we’re on tour. Usually, we roll in and out. That’s the rock life. You play the gig and roll out.

How do you approach rocking and aging?

In two years, I’ll be 80. The hard thing is, you lose some of the stamina. I used to walk 10 miles a day. Now I can walk three blocks. Aging is a very strange deal for anyone — rocker or not. Like I said, I’m lucky to still be here. There is no way I should be able to sing the way I’m singing now. I’m ancient! I must have done something good, thank you.

How does it feel to stand on that stage now?

I’m completely happy. I’m in heaven. I love the audience. I love my band. I have a great time. The flipside is that shows beat the crap out of me at this age. My wife, who I love so much, then slowly puts me back together.

Tell me about your documentary, “David Crosby: Remember My Name.”

My part was just not to lie. I actually think they did a great job with my life story. Most documentaries you see are a bunch of (expletive) and shine jobs. If I see a documentary, I want to know what you love and who you would lay your life down for and what you fear. I don’t want to know the BS surface that’s about as deep as a birdbath. That’s crap. Tell me who you really are.

What was the toughest part to remember and then put into a film?

It’s hard to be naked in public, but that’s what you must do. I have a checkered past. I’ve made mistakes in front of the world. But I found when you talk about it, it does lighten the load.

What do you wish you could do over?

I used to do hard drugs. I would definitely tell my younger self to never do that again. They very nearly killed me. Just so much wasted time, but here I am. I’m the luckiest guy I know. I would also tell my younger self that only a few matter: the people and dogs you love, music and my country.

You’ve been vocal about global warming.

We are the brightest and richest country in the world. We should be leading the fight on global warming. We’re piddling away our time. I’ve been told that we still have a chance to make it a livable world. The best scientific friends I have tell me that we might still make it if we start now.

What do you think about marijuana being legal in many states including Nevada?

Weed is like beer and wine. It’s mild. … God knows we need the money for important things and I think legalizing it has the ripple effect. Plus, I had a conversation last night with two sheriffs from another state who said, “I hope they legalize it here, so we can deal with real crime and not just bust kids for reefer.”

You’ve always been an activist.

I’ve been fighting racism ever since I encountered Dr. King and black musicians. I’ve also been fighting for women. You’re half the human race. You deserve half the power.

What is your advice to younger bands?

Go do it, but remember that streaming isn’t wonderful. Streaming cuts my income in half. But if you feel compelled to do it and music is the only thing that makes you happy, then do it. I didn’t do it for money in the first place. I wanted to leave behind something worthwhile.

What does music mean to you now?

Music is a lifting force that makes things better. Just in the same way that war is a down force, music is the exact opposite. War brings out the very worst in the human race. Music brings out the best of our humility, compassion and love.

How would your dogs describe being treated in the home of David Crosby?

Are you kidding me? They would say, “Royally! We’re treated royally. The guy is amazing.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST