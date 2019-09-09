David Lee Roth announces Las Vegas residency

The Van Halen singer will take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay early next year.

David Lee Roth is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Sept. 28, 2015, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

David Lee Roth and drummer Alex Van Halen perform during a Van Halen concert at Madison Square Garden, March 1, 2012, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

“Jump” for joy, David Lee Roth fans, as the Van Halen singer has announced a Vegas residency.

Beginning Jan. 8, “David Lee Roth: Rock Vegas” will take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for nine shows through March.

Roth will be working from a setlist of 26 potential songs spanning Van Halen classics such as “Panama” to solo hits such as “California Girls.”

Tickets for the shows start at $63.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The full itinerary: Jan. 8, 10-11; March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28.