David Lee Roth announces Las Vegas residency
The Van Halen singer will take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay early next year.
“Jump” for joy, David Lee Roth fans, as the Van Halen singer has announced a Vegas residency.
Beginning Jan. 8, “David Lee Roth: Rock Vegas” will take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for nine shows through March.
Roth will be working from a setlist of 26 potential songs spanning Van Halen classics such as “Panama” to solo hits such as “California Girls.”
Tickets for the shows start at $63.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The full itinerary: Jan. 8, 10-11; March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28.