Day N Vegas cuts controversial rapper from its lineup

Three-day hip-hop smorgasbord Day N Vegas is the latest event to drop DaBaby from its lineup.

DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in New York. Three-day hip-hop smorgasbord Day N Vegas is the latest event to drop DaBaby from its lineup, following similar moves by Chicago’s Lollapalooza 2021, New York City’s Governors Ball and England’s Parklife Festival. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Another day, another canceled festival appearance for an increasingly blacklisted rapper.

Three-day hip-hop smorgasbord Day N Vegas is the latest event to drop DaBaby from its lineup, following similar moves by Chicago’s Lollapalooza 2021, New York City’s Governors Ball and England’s Parklife Festival.

The fest announced the move via an Instagram post naming Roddy Ricch as DaBaby’s replacement.

While Day N Vegas didn’t specify why it cut from Da Baby from the line-up, it comes after the rapper made homophobic remarks about HIV/AIDs victims during a performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud fest last month.

Day N Vegas returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Nov. 12-14 for its second go ‘round following its sold-out 2019 debut.

After taking 2020 off due to coronavirus concerns, the event will feature over 100 acts, including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Tyler, the Creator.

The fest is already sold out.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram