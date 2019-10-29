Day N Vegas festival leads November’s concert slate

The massive new hip-hop festival heads the top 10 Las Vegas concerts of the month along with Madonna, Guns N’ Roses and more.

There will be a whole lot of Lil’s.

Twelve, to be exact.

From Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Nas X to Lil Baby to Lil House Phone and more, the inaugural lineup for the new Day N Vegas hip-hop festival is big on Lilliputian handles.

In fact, it’s big in general, the event, set for Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, boasts a massive roster that spans from superstar headliners J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar to more recent breakout acts such as Juice Wrld, Ski Mask the Slump God, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and 21 Savage to R&B entries Miguel, Summer Walker and Kali Uchis to the one-and-only genre provocateur Tyler, the Creator.

And it’s off to a roaring start: Day N Vegas is sold out in advance, a rarity for a first-year festival.

It’s easily the biggest of the top 10 Vegas concerts for November. Now for the rest:

Guns N’ Roses, Friday-Saturday, Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Having sold out T-Mobile Arena on three occasions and packed stadiums across the globe on their blockbuster “Not in This Lifetime Tour,” which launched here in 2016 and has since grossed more than $480 million, hard rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming full circle, ending a big trek in a (relatively) small room when they close out this year’s slate of shows at the Colosseum.

“The Music of Danny Elfman,” Las Vegas Philharmonic, Saturday, The Smith Center

From “Edward Scissorhands” to “Beetlejuice” to “Nightmare Before Christmas,” perhaps the only thing as inimitable as director Tim Burton’s films are their scores, done by frequent collaborator Danny Elfman. Hear them as they were meant to be heard, with a full orchestra. Costumes are encouraged, so start fashioning shears for fingers ASAP.

Five Finger Death Punch, Friday-Saturday, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

Sure, The Killers and Imagine Dragons get plenty of local love as two of the biggest acts to hail from Vegas, but metallers Five Finger Death Punch, who relocated here from their native Los Angeles at the beginning of their career, have long repped the city as one of the top-drawing, most-popular contemporary bands of their ilk. If Monster Energy Drink could sing, this is what it would sound like.

Madonna, Nov. 7, 9-10, Colosseum at Caesars Palace

“Madame X,” Madonna’s latest record, takes its title from the nickname given to Madge by late dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, whom she studied under as a teenager. If said album is a nod to Madonna’s roots, so is her latest tour, which revisits the kind of small halls she played at the outset of her career.

Built to Spill, Nov. 15, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade

With guitars for days and heart-in-a-vise vocals, Idahoans Built to Spill dropped one of the definitive indie-rock records of the late ’90s in fourth album “Keep It Like a Secret.” The band celebrates its 20th anniversary by playing it front-to-back on this tour.

Melanie Martinez, Nov. 15, The Pearl at the Palms

Elastic-voiced singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez has a tune titled “Mad Hatter” on her 2015 debut “Cry Baby,” and it’s fitting, as she comes across as sort of an art-pop Alice in Wonderland. Tumble down the rabbit hole with her.

Sugarhill Gang, Nov. 16, Backstage Bar & Billiards

“I said a hip hop the hippie the hippie / To the hip hip hop and you don’t stop.” And the Sugarhill Gang hasn’t: 40 years ago, the group’s highly influential single “Rapper’s Delight” became the first hip-hop song to hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hip-hop owns the airwaves nowadays. This is where it all started.

MGMT, Nov. 21, The Pearl

On latest album “Little Dark Age,” alt-rock duo MGMT veers back — kind of — to the free-range electro pop of its 2007 debut, “Oracular Spectacular,” continuing to zig when others zag.

Slayer, Nov. 27, MGM Grand Garden

Their “Reign in Blood” is coming to end, as thrash pioneers Slayer are retiring from the road after 38 years and one of the genre’s most iconic catalogs. Las Vegas is the second-to-last stop on the band’s farewell tour, where Slayer will be joined by Phil A. Anselmo and The Illegals doing a Pantera set, industrial mainstays Ministry and the alt-everything Primus in a bill as heavy as guts will feel post-Thanksgiving dinner.

