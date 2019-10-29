48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Music

Day N Vegas festival leads November’s concert slate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 8:06 pm
 

There will be a whole lot of Lil’s.

Twelve, to be exact.

From Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Nas X to Lil Baby to Lil House Phone and more, the inaugural lineup for the new Day N Vegas hip-hop festival is big on Lilliputian handles.

In fact, it’s big in general, the event, set for Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, boasts a massive roster that spans from superstar headliners J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar to more recent breakout acts such as Juice Wrld, Ski Mask the Slump God, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and 21 Savage to R&B entries Miguel, Summer Walker and Kali Uchis to the one-and-only genre provocateur Tyler, the Creator.

And it’s off to a roaring start: Day N Vegas is sold out in advance, a rarity for a first-year festival.

It’s easily the biggest of the top 10 Vegas concerts for November. Now for the rest:

Guns N’ Roses, Friday-Saturday, Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Having sold out T-Mobile Arena on three occasions and packed stadiums across the globe on their blockbuster “Not in This Lifetime Tour,” which launched here in 2016 and has since grossed more than $480 million, hard rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming full circle, ending a big trek in a (relatively) small room when they close out this year’s slate of shows at the Colosseum.

“The Music of Danny Elfman,” Las Vegas Philharmonic, Saturday, The Smith Center

From “Edward Scissorhands” to “Beetlejuice” to “Nightmare Before Christmas,” perhaps the only thing as inimitable as director Tim Burton’s films are their scores, done by frequent collaborator Danny Elfman. Hear them as they were meant to be heard, with a full orchestra. Costumes are encouraged, so start fashioning shears for fingers ASAP.

Five Finger Death Punch, Friday-Saturday, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

Sure, The Killers and Imagine Dragons get plenty of local love as two of the biggest acts to hail from Vegas, but metallers Five Finger Death Punch, who relocated here from their native Los Angeles at the beginning of their career, have long repped the city as one of the top-drawing, most-popular contemporary bands of their ilk. If Monster Energy Drink could sing, this is what it would sound like.

Madonna, Nov. 7, 9-10, Colosseum at Caesars Palace

“Madame X,” Madonna’s latest record, takes its title from the nickname given to Madge by late dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, whom she studied under as a teenager. If said album is a nod to Madonna’s roots, so is her latest tour, which revisits the kind of small halls she played at the outset of her career.

Built to Spill, Nov. 15, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade

With guitars for days and heart-in-a-vise vocals, Idahoans Built to Spill dropped one of the definitive indie-rock records of the late ’90s in fourth album “Keep It Like a Secret.” The band celebrates its 20th anniversary by playing it front-to-back on this tour.

Melanie Martinez, Nov. 15, The Pearl at the Palms

Elastic-voiced singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez has a tune titled “Mad Hatter” on her 2015 debut “Cry Baby,” and it’s fitting, as she comes across as sort of an art-pop Alice in Wonderland. Tumble down the rabbit hole with her.

Sugarhill Gang, Nov. 16, Backstage Bar & Billiards

“I said a hip hop the hippie the hippie / To the hip hip hop and you don’t stop.” And the Sugarhill Gang hasn’t: 40 years ago, the group’s highly influential single “Rapper’s Delight” became the first hip-hop song to hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hip-hop owns the airwaves nowadays. This is where it all started.

MGMT, Nov. 21, The Pearl

On latest album “Little Dark Age,” alt-rock duo MGMT veers back — kind of — to the free-range electro pop of its 2007 debut, “Oracular Spectacular,” continuing to zig when others zag.

Slayer, Nov. 27, MGM Grand Garden

Their “Reign in Blood” is coming to end, as thrash pioneers Slayer are retiring from the road after 38 years and one of the genre’s most iconic catalogs. Las Vegas is the second-to-last stop on the band’s farewell tour, where Slayer will be joined by Phil A. Anselmo and The Illegals doing a Pantera set, industrial mainstays Ministry and the alt-everything Primus in a bill as heavy as guts will feel post-Thanksgiving dinner.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST