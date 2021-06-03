Delbert McClinton heads loaded Big Blues Bender lineup

‘Roots music visionary’ Delbert McClinton will play his final U.S. show at the four-day fest in September.

Delbert McClinton performing in 2010 in New York. (The Associated Press)

“The Godfather of Americana” will take his final bow in Las Vegas.

Grammy Award-winning Delbert McClinton, dubbed a “roots music visionary” by Rolling Stone magazine, will play his last ever U.S. show here as part of the four-day Big Blues Bender, which has solidified this year’s lineup.

Taking place Sept. 9-12 at Westgate Las Vegas, McClinton will top a loaded roster of blues and R&B favorites featuring Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit, North Mississippi Allstars, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Bettye LaVette and dozens of others.

The Bender returns for its seventh incarnation after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale at bigbluesbender.com.

The full lineup: Buddy Guy, Delbert McClinton, Tab Benoit, North Mississippi Allstars, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Bettye LaVette, One for The Kings, Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band Colin James, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Sugaray Rayford, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Albert Castiglia, Southern Avenue, Jimmy Hall, John Németh, Joanna Connor, Bender Brass Band, Mike Zito and Friends: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Chris Cain, JP Soars and The Red Hots, Carolyn Wonderland, JP Soars’ Gypsy Blue Revue featuring Anne Harris & Jason Ricci, Johnny Sansone, Monster Mike Welch, Jason Ricci, Dwayne Dopsie, Kevin Burt, Jimmy Carpenter Band, Leon Blue, Chris Tofield, Terrie Odabi, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, King Solomon Hicks, Steve Marriner, Anne Harris, Lindsay Beaver, Kat Riggins, Catfish John “Grateful Blues” featuring Albert Castiglia, Sunday Gospel featuring Sugaray Rayford and Friends, Cary Morin, Horojo Tri and Hector Anchondo.

