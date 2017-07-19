ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Music

‘Despacito’ makes history for being king of streamed songs

The Associated Press
July 18, 2017 - 11:40 pm
 

SANTA MONICA, California — “Despacito” has become the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays across streaming platforms.

Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Tuesday the song by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and the accompanying remix featuring pop star Justin Bieber had surpassed the previous record holder — Bieber’s 2015 hit song “Sorry,” which has 4.38 billion plays. “Despacito, which was released in January, has been at the top of Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.

Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet.

Daddy Yankee recently ousted Ed Sheeran this year to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to “Despacito’s” success.

&Nbsp;

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Music Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like