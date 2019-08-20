Die Antwoord pulled from Life is Beautiful lineup

The South African group has been dropped from downtown Las Vegas festival’s lineup after an alleged homophobic incident.

Yo-Landi Vi$$er, left, and Ninja of Die Antwoord perform at the Lollapalooza music festival on opening day in Chicago's Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (Photo by Steve C. Mitchell/Invision/AP)

An old video has led to new controversy for South African electro-hip-hoppers Die Antwoord, and they appear to have lost a slot on one of Las Vegas’ biggest festivals because of it.

While the group was scheduled to play next month Life is Beautiful, where it also appeared in 2016, Die Antwoord no longer is listed among the performers on the Life is Beautiful website, nor is the festival listed among Die Antwoord’s tour dates on the group’s website.

Die Antwoord also has been dropped from other festivals following the release of the video, shot in 2012, that depicts the group allegedly directing homophobic slurs at an openly gay musician.

A Life is Beautiful publicist did not immediately respond for comment, but it seems safe to say that Die Antwoord will not be a part of this year’s fest.