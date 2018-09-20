Music

Don’t miss these acts at Life is Beautiful

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2018 - 3:28 pm
 

More than 70 acts will perform this weekend at the sixth incarnation of Life is Beautiful, including EDM stars (DJ Snake, Galantis, Alison Wonderland), nouveau soul standouts (The Weeknd, Miguel, Blood Orange), assorted alt-rockers (Arcade Fire, Cold War Kids, The Drums), some of Vegas’ finest (The Dirty Hooks, Mike Xavier, O Wildly) and dozens more.

Who to see and when? We’re here to answer your burning questions.

Where do I turn for some serious hip-hop disruptors, maybe even a dude with Chia Pet hair?

Life is Beautiful has a strong track record of booking mold-breaking rappers, whether it be the thoroughly unhinged Danny Brown, the moody Earl Sweatshirt or the manic Vince Staples. The tradition continues with the alternately smooth and raw-throated “Black Metal Terrorist” Denzel Curry (Friday), alt-hip-hop spark plug Goldlink (Sunday) and the forever polarizing, boundary-pushing boheme Tyler, the Creator (Sunday), he of the grassy-green coiffure as seen in the video for Kali Uchis’ “See You Again.”

There will be an all-female Spanish indie rock troupe there, right?

Naturally. And a pretty great one in Hinds, whose scruffed-up guitars and howled-out harmonies nail that ’90s alt-rock sweet spot between the beatific and the bracing.

Will Pharrel wear that hat?

Who knows, but the “Happy” crooner will channel his less-sunnier sentiments with N.E.R.D., his rap/rock/funk/you-name-it project with fellow The Neptunes running mates Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. Their latest record, “No One Ever Really Dies,” is their most urgent and in-your-face, a snarling sign of the times.

Don’t recommend any electronic music acts unless they’ve sampled Slipknot, OK?

Well, Parisian electro duo Justice fits those rather specific parameters with their parameter-less thump. You know ’em from their 2007 smash “D.A.N.C.E.” and its accompanying pop art video, but their discography is deep on bangers. It’s fitting that they’ve got a tune called “Heavy Metal” on their latest album, “Woman”: The record frequently thunders like the genre in question.

Who’s an up-and-comer not to miss?

Tellingly, you hear kids laughing and playing merrily in the background on Superorganism’s “Nobody Cares”: The group’s self-titled debut is one big toy box of sound, to be plundered with childlike whimsy. The international eight-piece, whose members hail from the U.S., England, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is all bubbly beats, burping basslines, laser-fire synth zaps and detached, pulse-slowing vocals. “Have you ever woke up from a daydream / And realized the whole world’s gone crazy?” singer Orono Noguchi wonders at one point, soundtracking the madness.

I need some guitar face melt-ery. Options?

OK, so LIB is not the most guitar-driven of festivals, but there will be at least one six-string superhero in the house when St. Vincent hits the stage Saturday. She’s not a traditional shredder by any stretch — don’t come for any tongue-wagging leads. Instead, she’s an inventive, one-of-a-kind player with some of the most wild, warped guitar lines and tones you’ll hear at LIB — or any other fest, for that matter.

Will any of the headliners be outshined by the acts playing at the same time as them?

Outshined? Who knows. Outdrawn? Maybe. When Florence + the Machine goes up against Travis Scott on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see how the chamber pop chanteuse does against the of-the-moment rapper, who’s graduated to festival headliner status in his own right. It’s his “Astroworld,” after all. And we’re just living in it.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like