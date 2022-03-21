64°F
Doughnuts could be the ticket for Machine Gun Kelly concert

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 11:02 am
 
Pinkbox Doughnuts and Live Nation have teamed up to offer fans a chance to win free tickets to Machine Gun Kelly's concert in July at T-Mobile Arena. (Rachel Ayotte/Bread & Butter)
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Machine Gun Kelly performs during the NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Las Vegas in July and there’s a chance a sweet treat could get you into that concert.

Pinkbox Doughnuts and Live Nation are joining forces to promote his upcoming Mainstream Sellout Tour, July 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

On Friday, the day tickets go on sale for the concert, you can buy pink frosted raised doughnuts filled with pink whip and topped with an icing MGK and sprinkles.

Some of the doughnuts will have pink tickets, giving several lucky customers at each Pinkbox location a pair of tickets to the concert.

The special doughnuts will be available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in Las Vegas and Primm, beginning at 6 a.m. Friday while supplies last.

