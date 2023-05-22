74°F
Music

Dozens arrested at EDC music festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated May 22, 2023 - 2:44 pm
Festival attendees take selfies and walk throughout the festival grounds during the first day o ...
Festival attendees take selfies and walk throughout the festival grounds during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks go off during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Ma ...
Fireworks go off during the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ravers pump their fists during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy ...
Ravers pump their fists during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees sing karaoke at Tokyo Karaoke during the second day of electronic dance music festiva ...
Attendees sing karaoke at Tokyo Karaoke during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Leilani Ross performs at The Queen Bar during the second day of electronic dance music festival ...
Leilani Ross performs at The Queen Bar during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fireworks go off during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on ...
Fireworks go off during the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested dozens of people during the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal said 19 people were arrested on felony charges, 15 were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 16 were cited.

The exact charges were not immediately available.

Insomniac, the organizers of the electronic dance music festival, said Monday that 520,000 people attended the festival over the three nights.

About 1,300 Metro officers were assigned to oversee the event, including 400 per night watching the grounds, 20 patrolling the camping area and another 22 monitoring the shuttles.

Nevada State Police also were present, but totals from the department were not immediately available.

EDC has brought thousands of fans to Las Vegas each year since relocating to the valley in 2011.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

