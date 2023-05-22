Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Las Vegas police arrested dozens of people, including 19 on felony charges, during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal said 19 people were arrested on felony charges, 15 were arrested on misdemeanor charges and 16 were cited.
The exact charges were not immediately available.
Insomniac, the organizers of the electronic dance music festival, said Monday that 520,000 people attended the festival over the three nights.
About 1,300 Metro officers were assigned to oversee the event, including 400 per night watching the grounds, 20 patrolling the camping area and another 22 monitoring the shuttles.
Nevada State Police also were present, but totals from the department were not immediately available.
EDC has brought thousands of fans to Las Vegas each year since relocating to the valley in 2011.
