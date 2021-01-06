Dr. Dre will be ‘home soon’ after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer said in a social media post Tuesday night that he’s thankful for the “well wishes.” TMZ reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

His representative has not immediately responded to an email.

Several music artists and athletes paid tribute to Dre on social media on Tuesday. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and LeBron James offered prayers toward Dre’s recovery.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He’s won six Grammys.

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Beloved @drdre…Love you man…Like my own son!!! After going through 2 aneurysms myself, I’m believing & trusting that you will come out stronger than ever before! Here for you—whatever you need. ❤️ — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 6, 2021

Dre produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, the Game and Anderson .Paak. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery!🙏🏾 get well soon my friend! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 6, 2021