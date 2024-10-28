Duran Duran announces one-night-only show on Las Vegas Strip

Rock superstars Duran Duran have announced they will celebrate the end of 2024 with a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to promoter Live Nation, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will play a show at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 30 as part of the resort’s New Year’s festivities.

The performance will mark Duran Duran’s first appearance at Fontainebleau.

“Duran Duran is more than a hit-making powerhouse, they are an iconic household name that always brings the energy for an incredible show,” says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi. “We are thrilled to close out the year with them and welcome them into the family of legendary entertainers who have made BleauLive Theater the Strip’s premier destination for award-winning entertainment within our first year.”

Tickets to Duran Duran’s one-night-only performance go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/duran-duran.