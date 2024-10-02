Eagles add more shows to residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

Iconic rockers the Eagles are already adding more shows to the group’s residency in Las Vegas.

Iconic rockers the Eagles are already adding more shows to the group’s residency in Las Vegas.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, “due to overwhelming demand,” the Eagles have added four additional weekends to their series at the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas.

The group, which kicked off the shows on Friday, Sept. 20, will now play a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends.

The added dates are as follows:

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at eagles.com. Live Nation notes that tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.