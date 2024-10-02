84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Eagles add more shows to residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

Iconic rockers the Eagles are already adding more shows to the group's residency in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Chloe Weir)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Chloe Weir)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Rich Fury)
More Stories
Hard Time the werewolf attempts to grab his next victim within the Castle Vampyre haunted house ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Vince Neil, from left, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, arrive at the world ...
‘Gritty’ rock legends returning to Las Vegas Strip
Lady Gaga appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (ABC/Randy Holmes)
The hits of 1987? Kimmel offers to DJ Lady Gaga’s wedding
Las Vegas rockers to welcome new year on the Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 7:09 am
 

Iconic rockers the Eagles are already adding more shows to the group’s residency in Las Vegas.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, “due to overwhelming demand,” the Eagles have added four additional weekends to their series at the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas.

The group, which kicked off the shows on Friday, Sept. 20, will now play a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends.

The added dates are as follows:

  • Friday, February 14, 2025
  • Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Friday, February 21, 2025
  • Saturday, February 22, 2025

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at eagles.com. Live Nation notes that tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hard Time the werewolf attempts to grab his next victim within the Castle Vampyre haunted house ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The return of the Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, Iron Maiden, Sum 41 and the Reggae Rise Up festival top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES