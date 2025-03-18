51°F
Music

Eagles extend their Sphere residency with 4 new dates

The Eagles perform at Sphere in Las Vegas. (Scoop Marketing)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 8:10 am
 

The current Sphere residents aren’t ready to take it easy just yet.

The Eagles announced four new dates Tuesday for their residency at the famous Las Vegas venue.

The new shows are slated for Sept. 5, 6, 12 and 13. This brings the band’s total to 36 shows.

The artist’s presale for the new shows begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at eagles.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 28.

The Eagles are also reportedly working on a Sphere concert film.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
