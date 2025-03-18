Eagles extend their Sphere residency with 4 new dates

The legendary rock band known for hits like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy” announced four new dates this fall for their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

The Eagles perform at Sphere in Las Vegas. (Scoop Marketing)

The current Sphere residents aren’t ready to take it easy just yet.

The Eagles announced four new dates Tuesday for their residency at the famous Las Vegas venue.

The new shows are slated for Sept. 5, 6, 12 and 13. This brings the band’s total to 36 shows.

The artist’s presale for the new shows begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at eagles.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 28.

The Eagles are also reportedly working on a Sphere concert film.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.