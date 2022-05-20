EDC 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The biggest electronic dance music festival in the world is upon us once again. Here’s everything you need to know as Electric Daisy Carnival returns.

A group from Arizona that nicknamed themselves “ROYGBIV” poses for a photo during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees make way into the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees take selfies before the festival grounds officially open during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Festival-goers wait for the full grounds to open during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee who declined to give his name takes a seat overlooking the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees dance as they enter festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One attendee dances as they enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans rush in as the festival grounds open fully for the first time during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Northbound Interstate 15 traffic headed to the Electric Daisy Carnival at Range Road about 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. (RTC Fast Cam)

Northbound Interstate 15 traffic headed to the Electric Daisy Carnival at Speedway Boulevard about 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. (RTC Fast Cam)

Tamara Panek, of Chicago, dances while Autograf plays their set during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans scream as Autograf plays their set during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees dance underneath the glow of the fire rings during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nikky Villanueva, left, and her new husband Jordan Villanueva, of Miami, scream as they are pronounced husband and wife during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans dance to music in between sets during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans dance while Autograf plays their set during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A crowd gathers at the main stage, Kinetic Field, during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Electric Daisy Carnival attendees make beaded bracelets during the first day of the electronic dance music festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tyson Walker and Annika Harden, of Salt Lake City, pose for photos during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. The couple plans to get married Saturday at the electronic dance music festival. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It is here and we are there.

The biggest electronic dance music festival in the world — the Quarter Pounder With Cheese of spectacles — the one and only Electric Daisy Carnival, is upon us once again.

We’ll be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with around half-a-million of our closest friends through Sunday to take in the festivities from dusk till dawn and tell you all about it.

Check back here throughout the weekend for coverage of all things EDC.

In the meantime, here are some EDC do’s and don’ts to maximize the awesomeness of your festival experience.

And of course we’ve got some tips on navigating EDC traffic.

Looking for a hotel room to crash during the fest? It’ll cost you. Big time.

Hey, maybe you’re just trying to avoid the EDC crowds altogether? No probs. We’ve got you covered there, too.

For everyone else, throw on those fuzzy boots and let’s get after it.

