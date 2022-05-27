EDC 2023 dates announced for Las Vegas

The 2022 Electric Daisy Carnival ended Monday morning and the organizers of the music festival have already announced the dates for next year’s event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fireworks light up the night sky above Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to music at Base Pod during day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

William Purdy, from Santa Clarita, Calif., performs with glowing balls during day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The 2022 Electric Daisy Carnival ended Monday morning with around 166,000 people attending per day, and the organizers of the music festival have already announced the dates for next year’s event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

EDC 2023 is set for May 19-21 and people can get an Early Owl guaranteed price on tickets with an initial deposit of $10 and monthly payments of around $40 starting in July.

“I’d love as many of you as possible to be able to join us next year to come celebrate Insomniac’s 30-year anniversary with us, and create magic again once again under The Electric Sky,” Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella said on social media.

The Early Owl price will only be guaranteed until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

During last weekend’s EDC event, Las Vegas police reported that they made 39 arrests and issued 13 citations.

For more news and photos from this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival, visit lvrj.com/edc.