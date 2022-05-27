EDC 2023 dates announced for Las Vegas
The 2022 Electric Daisy Carnival ended Monday morning with around 166,000 people attending per day, and the organizers of the music festival have already announced the dates for next year’s event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
EDC 2023 is set for May 19-21 and people can get an Early Owl guaranteed price on tickets with an initial deposit of $10 and monthly payments of around $40 starting in July.
“I’d love as many of you as possible to be able to join us next year to come celebrate Insomniac’s 30-year anniversary with us, and create magic again once again under The Electric Sky,” Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella said on social media.
The Early Owl price will only be guaranteed until Friday at 11:59 p.m.
During last weekend’s EDC event, Las Vegas police reported that they made 39 arrests and issued 13 citations.
