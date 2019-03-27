EDC announces lineup for 2019 Las Vegas event

Marty Beckers of Henderson, wearing a space suit costume that says "free hugs," gives hugs to passersby during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Stringer Bell is coming to Electric Daisy Carnival.

Yes, actor and aspiring DJ Idris Elba, who portrayed the aforementioned gangster on the HBO series “The Wire,” is among the 250-plus performers announced for this year’s EDC.

Taking place May 17 to 19 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the electronic dance music mega-festival again boasts a bevy of big names, including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Kaskade and Tiesto.

Among this year’s more anticipated sets, Deadmaus will be returning to EDC for the first time since 2010, and David Guetta makes his first EDC appearance in seven years.

Leading the EDC outliers this year is rapper ASAP Rocky, who will bring some hip-hop flavor to the festivities.

See the full lineup at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.