EDC Day 1: Everything you need to know as festival returns — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2022 - 8:11 pm
Attendees make way into the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carniva ...
Attendees make way into the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees take selfies before the festival grounds officially open during the first day of the ...
Attendees take selfies before the festival grounds officially open during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A group from Arizona that nicknamed themselves “ROYGBIV” poses for a photo during ...
A group from Arizona that nicknamed themselves “ROYGBIV” poses for a photo during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the ...
Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Festival-goers wait for the full grounds to open during the first day of the Electric Daisy Car ...
Festival-goers wait for the full grounds to open during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An attendee who declined to give his name takes a seat overlooking the festival grounds during ...
An attendee who declined to give his name takes a seat overlooking the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees dance as they enter festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carni ...
Attendees dance as they enter festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
One attendee dances as they enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Dai ...
One attendee dances as they enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the ...
Attendees enter the festival grounds during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans rush in as the festival grounds open fully for the first time during the first day of the ...
Fans rush in as the festival grounds open fully for the first time during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It is here and we are there.

The biggest electronic dance music festival in the world — the Quarter Pounder With Cheese of spectacles — the one and only Electric Daisy Carnival, is upon us once again.

We’ll be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with around half-a-million of our closest friends Friday to Sunday to take in the festivities from dusk till dawn and tell you all about it.

Check back here throughout the weekend for coverage of all things EDC.

In the meantime, here are some EDC do’s and don’ts to maximize the awesomeness of your festival experience.

And of course we’ve got some tips on navigating EDC traffic.

Looking for a hotel room to crash during the fest? It’ll cost you. Big time.

Hey, maybe you’re just trying to avoid the EDC crowds altogether? No probs. We’ve got you covered there, too.

For everyone else, throw on those fuzzy boots and let’s get after it.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

