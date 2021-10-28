65°F
EDC Las Vegas announces 2022 dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Fireworks go off across the festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carniv ...
Fireworks go off across the festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Electric Daisy Carnival may have just ended, but it’s already time for fans to prepare for EDC 2022.

On Thursday, EDC Las Vegas announced on Twitter that the 2022 version of the event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway would be May 20-22.

Tickets are on sale at noon Friday for a $10 deposit.

For more EDC coverage, visit lvrj.com/edc.

