EDC Las Vegas fans named friendliest festivalgoers
Electric Daisy Carnival ranked high in a number of categories in a fan survey recently conducted at 17 music festivals.
Congrats, EDC fans, you’re really friendly!
And kind of annoying.
But hey, at least you’re not as malodorous as those Pitchfork stinkers.
Relax, this isn’t us talking.
It’s you.
In a new fan survey commissioned by alcoholic beverage brand Four Loko and conducted at 17 music festivals, from Coachella to Lollapalooza to our very own Electric Daisy Carnival, 2,000 attendees shared their thoughts on a variety of fest-related topics.
Loudest crowd?
New York City’s Hot 97 Summer Jam.
Smelliest assemblage?
Those indie rockers at Chicago’s Pitchfork festival.
Most peeing outside Porta-Potties?
NYC’s The Governor’s Ball.
Also, gross.
EDC ranked high in a number of categories.
Its fans were named the friendliest of all festivalgoers and came in second for “Most Skin on Display,” which was especially impressive considering how unseasonably cold EDC was this year.
On the flip side, EDC came in first when it came to “Most Holding Up Signs,” which was listed as the second-most-annoying concert conceit after the aforementioned public urination.
So, yeah, you can get on the nerves a little bit, EDC hordes, but it’s nice that you’re so nice.
