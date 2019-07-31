EDC Las Vegas fans named friendliest festivalgoers

Electric Daisy Carnival ranked high in a number of categories in a fan survey recently conducted at 17 music festivals.

Alex Spry, of Moreno Valley, Calif., left, trades kandi with Esteban Hernandez, of N. J., as Electric Daisy Carnival attendees make their way from the parking lot to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aaron Ellis, left, and Brittany Pitcock, both of Texas, pose for a photo during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Andrew, left, and Ray H. during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A sea of concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Concert goers cheer for Steve Aoki during his performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Concert goers dance during SAYMYNAME's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Victor Aballai, middle, and Maria Cunvi, left, dance during Steve Aoki's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Joshua Taylor, from Sacramento, Calif., on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees arrive for the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees react as Excision performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance at the Wide Awake art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Congrats, EDC fans, you’re really friendly!

And kind of annoying.

But hey, at least you’re not as malodorous as those Pitchfork stinkers.

Relax, this isn’t us talking.

It’s you.

In a new fan survey commissioned by alcoholic beverage brand Four Loko and conducted at 17 music festivals, from Coachella to Lollapalooza to our very own Electric Daisy Carnival, 2,000 attendees shared their thoughts on a variety of fest-related topics.

Loudest crowd?

New York City’s Hot 97 Summer Jam.

Smelliest assemblage?

Those indie rockers at Chicago’s Pitchfork festival.

Most peeing outside Porta-Potties?

NYC’s The Governor’s Ball.

Also, gross.

EDC ranked high in a number of categories.

Its fans were named the friendliest of all festivalgoers and came in second for “Most Skin on Display,” which was especially impressive considering how unseasonably cold EDC was this year.

On the flip side, EDC came in first when it came to “Most Holding Up Signs,” which was listed as the second-most-annoying concert conceit after the aforementioned public urination.

So, yeah, you can get on the nerves a little bit, EDC hordes, but it’s nice that you’re so nice.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.