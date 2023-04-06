EDC Las Vegas lineup revealed
Tiësto, Kaskade, Marshmello among the many big names set to perform
Another year, another visit from Tiësto.
The Electric Daisy Carnival’s line-up changes annually, but one constant since the world’s biggest dance music fest debuted in Vegas in 2011: an appearance by the aforementioned superstar Dutch DJ-producer on the massive KineticField.
Tiësto will be joined on the newly announced EDC 2023 roster by fellow big names like David Guetta, Kaskade, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello and scads more performing on nine different stages at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 19-21.
Other highlights include Armin van Buuren playing the KineticField for the 10th time, Above & Beyond returning to EDC for the first time since 2019 and Gareth Emery performing a career-spanning decades set.
Among the acts debuting at EDC this year: Kaytranada, Disco Lines, Ben UFO, 999999999, Mochakk, Korolova, Mau P, Rebelion, Jeff Mills, Maarten de Jong and more.
The event also marks the 30th anniversary of Insomniac Productions, the company that puts on the event.
The festival is sold out.
The full line-up:
12th Planet
8kays
999999999
A Hundred Drums
Abana
Above & Beyond
Acraze
Acraze b2b Noizu
Adrenalize
Afrojack (Sunrise Set)
AK Sports
Alison Wonderland
Alok
Anabel Englund
Anden
Andy C
Armin van Buuren
ARMNHMR
Artbat
atDusk
Audiofreq
Azzecca
Baggi
Barely Alive
Ben Nicky pres Emotional Havoc
Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme b2b Sub Zero Project
Ben UFO
Bensley b2b Justin Hawkes
Billy Gillies
Biscits b2b Martin Ikin
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Blanke
Blastoyz
Bleu Clair
Boogie T
Borgore b2b Level Up
Boris Brejcha
Born Dirty
Brennan Heart
Camden Cox
Capozzi
Carola
Champagne Drip
Chaney
Chris Lake
Chris Lorenzo
CID
CID b2b Sage Armstrong
Cloverdale
Code Black
Coone
Cosmic Gate
D-Sturb
Da Tweekaz
Danny Daze
Darren Styles
David Guetta
David Morales
Deadly Guns
Deeper Purpose
Dennis Ferrer
Deorro
Dimension
Dionysus & Yosuf Present: Bigger, Stronger, Faster
Dirt Monkey
Disco Dom
Disco Lines
DJ AniMe
DJ Isaac
DJ Minx
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Dr Phunk
Duke Dumont
Dustin Husain
Eli Brown
Eliminate
Ellen Allien
Enamour
Eptic
Excision
Excision b2b Dion Timmer
Fallen b2b Richter with MC Dino
Fallon
Ferreck Dawn
Ferry Corsten
Fisher
Frame (Declan James & Decoder)
Franky Wah
Fred Everything
Friction
FrostTop
FuntCase
Fury b2b Nightstalker
Galantis
Gammer b2b Tweekacore
Gareth Emery
Gareth Emery Presents: Decades
Gentlemens Club
Giuseppe Ottaviani
Goodboys
Griz
Griztronics
Habstrakt
HANA
Hannah Wants
Hint of Lavender
HOL!
Hot Since 82
HUGEL
HVDES
I Hate Models
Imanu
J. Worra
Jaded
James Hype
jamesjamesjames
Jeff Mills
Jerome Isma-Ae
John Bryars
Jorza
Joshwa
JSTJR
Kaivon
Kaleena Zanders
Kaskade
Kaskade Redux
Kaytranada
KETTAMA
Kill Script
Korolova
Kream
Lady Faith
Lady Sinclair
Lane 8
Layla Benitez
Le Youth
Lenny Dee
Levenkhan
Lil Texas
Loco Dice b2b Fisher
Loud Luxury
Louie Vega
Lovefingers & Heidi Lawden
Maarten de Jong
Marc V
Marshmello
Marshmello b2b Svdden Death
Marten Hørger
Martin Garrix
Matroda
Matt Fax
Mau P
Meduza
Memba
Metrik b2b Grafix
Miane
Michael Bibi
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Mike Dunn
Miss Dre
Mochakk
Modapit
Moody Good (Throwback Set)
Morten
Mrotek
Ms. Mada b2b Bakke
Nala
Netsky
Noizu
Nostalgix
Odd Mob
Omar Santana
Paco Osuna
Patrick Topping
Paul Denton
Pauline Herr
Peekaboo
Pretty Pink
Ray Volpe
Reaper
Rebelion
Reinier Zonneveld LIVE
Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred
Rob Gee 30 Years
Said The Sky
Salute
San Pacho
SayMyName
Shei
Sherelle
Ship Wrek
Sidepiece
Slander
Slander Presents Before Dawn
Softest Hard
Sonny Fodera
Soren
Sound Rush
Space Laces
Space Motion
Spencer Brown
SUAE
Sub Zero Project
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi
Sultan + Shepard
Svdden Death: Into The Inferno
Tchami b2b AC Slater
The Martinez Brothers
Things you Say
Tiësto
TOBEHONEST
Todd Terry
Tom & Collins
Township Rebellion
Triode
Tsu Nami
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
Warface
Warface b2b D-Sturb
Wax Motif
Westend
Will Atkinson
Will Clarke
Wooli
Yellow Claw
Yetep
Yoshi & Razner
Yotto
Zedd
Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status
