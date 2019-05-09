EDC Las Vegas sells out of general admission passes

The three-day electronic dance music marathon returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 17-19.

Attendees sing along as Post Malone performs at the Cosmic Meaddow stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you slept on tickets, you won’t be losing sleep at Electric Daisy Carnival this year.

Yes, the all-night, dusk-till-dawn electronic dance music marathon has sold out of general admission passes in advance once again.

More than 450,000 fans will swarm Las Vegas Motor Speedway for three days beginning May 17, reveling in an adult playground of light, sound and amusement rides to the tune of over 250 acts.

If you missed out on GA tix, there are still upgraded General Admission+ and VIP passes available at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/tickets/.

In the meantime, better get that shut-eye.