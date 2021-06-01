EDC promoter bringing new music fest to Vegas

Lost in Dreams debuts in September; tickets go on sale this week.

Over ten thousand people attended Insomniac presents Deadmau5 at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lost in Dreams will be staged at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 4-5.

Over ten thousand people attended Insomniac presents Deadmau5 at The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Some dreams come true.

For electronic dance music fans, anyway.

Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new music festival to Las Vegas.

Lost in Dreams, which is dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music, will debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 4-5.

The event will feature three stages with performers to be announced later.

“Transcending into a multidimensional environment of light, color and sound, Lost in Dreams will deliver an immersive, visual festival experience unlike any other,” Insomniac explained in a press release.

Last month, Insomniac brought EDM superstar Deadmaus to the same venue as the company expands its footprint in town prior to the Electric Daisy Carnival returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Tickets for Lost in Dreams go on sale at noon Friday at lostindreamsfestival.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram