EDC releases lineup for 2020 festival
EDC 2020 marks the festival’s 10th edition in Las Vegas since relocating from Los Angeles.
Organizers of the 2020 Electric Daisy Carnival released their lineup Thursday night on Facebook.
The world’s largest dance music festival is returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15 through May 17.
The event is sold out; you can place your name on a wait list here.
Last year’s event drew more than 450,000 to LVMS.
