EDC releases lineup for 2020 festival

Fireworks light up the sky during Steve Aoki's performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Costumed characters pose during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Gravell performs on the Quantum Valley stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aaron Ellis, left, and Brittany Pitcock, both of Texas, pose for a photo during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Black Tiger Sex Machine perform at the Basspod stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Organizers of the 2020 Electric Daisy Carnival released their lineup Thursday night on Facebook.

The world’s largest dance music festival is returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15 through May 17.

EDC 2020 marks the festival’s 10th edition in Las Vegas since relocating from Los Angeles.

The event is sold out; you can place your name on a wait list here.

Last year’s event drew more than 450,000 to LVMS.

