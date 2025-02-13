EDC reveals history-making lineup for 2025

Over 525,000 fans are expected to see more than 250 acts perform as Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Costumed performers pose for a photograph on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival grounds are seen on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costumed performers entertain the crowd at Kinetic Field during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EDM enthusiasts wave flags in the air during a DJ set on the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees watch as fireworks go off during the third night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on in the early hours of Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger-er, somehow.

The lineup for this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival has been revealed, with the Super Bowl of electronic dance music set for its largest incarnation yet.

Returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 16-18, the fest is expected to draw over 525,000 attendees with over 250 acts spread out on 16 stages, the most in EDC history.

Among the many big-name performers: Dom Dolla, Illenium, Sara Landry, Fisher, Martin Garrix, RL Grime, Tape B, Gesaffelstein, Rezz, Excision, Slander, Svdden Death, Sullivan King and, of course, Tiesto who has performed at every EDC since the fest relocated to Vegas from Los Angeles in 2011.

Per usual, there will be a bevy of b2b (back-to-back) sets, including a rare Alison Wonderland b2b Kaskade performance, a superstar pairing of Illenium b2b Slander, in addition to The Martinez Brothers b2b Loco Dice, I Hate Models b2b Nico Moreno, Skream b2b Partiboi69, Prospa b2b Josh Baker and many, many more.

Themed kineticMetropolis, “a city built on culture, music, and community,” this year’s EDC will see the debut of the Ubuntu stage in Nomadsland.

Created in conjunction with South Africa’s Bridges for Music Academy, Ubuntu will feature Afro house sounds with performances from both students and legendary South African artists.

Additionally, several stages will feature an all-new design, including the circuitGROUNDS and neonGARDEN, while the bassPOD will mark its final year in its current state before being reimagined in 2026.

The festival is currently sold out.

