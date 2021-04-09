EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures

Lace up those dancing shoes: the Electric Daisy Carnival is officially on as scheduled.

One of the first major music festivals to take place since the coronavirus outbreak, the three-day electronic dance music marathon will take place as planned on May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after being previously postponed twice last year.

There will be a host of new safety measures, however, to combat any potential COVID-19 concerns.

In a 37-page proposal submitted to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, EDC founder Pasquale Rotella outlined a series of measures intended to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Every attendee and staff member will have to download a health pass mobile app prior to entry, which will allow the user to link either their vaccination record or lab test results to demonstrate they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

Masks will be mandated and the use of COVID-19 scent-detection dogs is being considered, among other safety provisions.

Event organizers are expecting 180,000 attendees nightly, which represents 90 percent of their approved capacity of 200,000 a day.

