Electric Daisy Carnival 2017 lineup announced

Five months after tickets went on sale, the Electric Daisy Carnival lineup has finally been announced, with Marshmello, Martin Garrix, RL Grime and the EDC debut of Porter Robinson among the electronic music stars playing the June 16-18 festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fans buy tickets on blind faith for the event that drew more than 400,000 to the speedway last year. Many of this year’s star DJs headline in Las Vegas nightclubs year-round, but the festival is touting special teamings such as a “world exclusive” b2b (back-to-back, or onstage at the same time) set with Alison Wonderland, Diplo and Jauz.

More than 230 artists are promised on eight stages, including a new one devoted to trance. Notable absences include The Chainsmokers, who will be in the middle of an arena tour, and Major Lazer, who headlined last fall’s other big outdoor festival in Las Vegas, Life is Beautiful.

The top-billed acts are here in alphabetical order. A breakdown of which acts play which day is on the official site, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com:

