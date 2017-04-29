Electric Daisy Carnival 2017 lineup announced

Five months after tickets went on sale, the Electric Daisy Carnival lineup has finally been announced, with Marshmello, Martin Garrix, RL Grime and the EDC debut of Porter Robinson among the electronic music stars playing the June 16-18 festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Fans buy tickets on blind faith for the event that drew more than 400,000 to the speedway last year. Many of this year’s star DJs headline in Las Vegas nightclubs year-round, but the festival is touting special teamings such as a “world exclusive” b2b (back-to-back, or onstage at the same time) set with Alison Wonderland, Diplo and Jauz.
More than 230 artists are promised on eight stages, including a new one devoted to trance. Notable absences include The Chainsmokers, who will be in the middle of an arena tour, and Major Lazer, who headlined last fall’s other big outdoor festival in Las Vegas, Life is Beautiful.
The top-billed acts are here in alphabetical order. A breakdown of which acts play which day is on the official site, lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com:
AAZAR
Above & Beyond
Ace Ventura
Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode
Afrojack
Alan Fitzpatrick
Alan Walker
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Andrew Luce
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
ANGELZ
Angerfist
Armani Reign
Armin van Buuren
Astrix
Astronomar
ATB
ATICA
Atmozfears
Audien b2b 3LAU
Audiofreq
Autograf
Axwell ^ Ingrosso
Baggi
Barely Alive
Ben Nicky
Bijou
Billy Kenny
Bix King
Black Sun Empire
Black Tiger Sex Machine
BlackGummy
Blazer
Bleep Bloop
Bonnie X Clyde
Boombox Cartel
BORGORE
Born Dirty
Breeazy
Brennan Heart
Brennen Grey
Bro Safari
Brownies & Lemonade
Bryan Kearney
Calyx & Teebee
Camo & Krooked
Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Chet Porter
Chris Liebing
CID
Code Black
Coone
Corporate Slackers
Cosmic Gate
Craig Williams
Crisis Era
Cristoph
Cut Snake
D-Block & S-te-fan
Da Tweekaz
Danny Howard
Darksiderz
Datsik
Dena Amy
Dense & Pika
Des McMahon
Desert Hearts
Devoted To God
Dillon Francis
Diplo
Dirtyphonics
Discovery Project
DJ Isaac
DJ Khaled
Dj Tennis
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dubloadz
Duke Dumont
Ed Rush & Optical
Ephwurd
Excision
Fallen
Ferry Corsten
Firebeatz
Flosstradamus
Flux Pavilion
Fred V & Grafix
Freedom Fighters
Friction
Frontliner
Fury
G Jones
Galantis
Gammer
Gareth Emery
Getter
Ghastly
Gramatik
Green Velvet
GRiZ
Gryffin
GTA
Gunz For Hire
Habstrakt
Happi
Hardwell
Hazen
Herobust
illenium
Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)
Jamie Jones Presents Paradise
Jauz
Jayceeoh
John Askew
John Digweed
John O’Callaghan
Jonas Blue
Joseph Capriati
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
Junkie Kid
K?D
Kungs
Kygo
Lady Faith
Laidback Luke
Lee Foss
Liquid Soul
Liquid Stranger
LNY TNZ
LO’99
Lost Frequencies
Louis the Child
Low Steppa
Mad Dog b2b DJ AniMe
Madeon
Major Lazer
Marco Faraone
Markus Schulz Presents Dakota
MaRLo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Martin Solveig
Maximono
MC Dino
Megalodon b2b Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Metrik
Metro Boomin
Mija
Miss K8
Monster Cat
Moon Boots
Mr. Carmack
Nathan Barato
Nebbra
NGHTMRE
Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZone
Nightstalker
Niko Zografos
No Requests
NOA
Noisecontrollers
Nuclyea
NVOY
Oliver Heldens
Ookay
Pan-Pot
Paul Oakenfold
Paul van Dyk
Paul Woolford
Paz
Phace
Phiso b2b Ponicz
Porter Robinson
Prolix
The Prophet
Psytribe
PureNRG (Giuseppe Ottaviani & Solarstone)
Purple Haze
Quix
Radical Redemption
Ravell
Reid Speed
REZZ
RL Grime
Rockwell
Ruben De Ronde
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Ruthless
Sacha Robotti
Sage Armstrong
San Holo
Sean Tyas
Seven Lions
Shaun Frank
Shmitty
Showtek
Simon Patterson
Sinden
SkisM b2b Trampa
Slander
Slushii
Snails
Solardo
SoothSlayer
Space Jesus
TC
Tiësto
Los Tíoz: Noizekid & Jay Silva
TNT
Tommy Trash
Toneshifterz
Trap Nation
Treasure Fingers
Trippy Turtle
The Upbeats
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
Virtual Riot
W&W
WAIO
Wasted Penguinz