Electric Daisy Carnival announces Las Vegas dates for 2019

Fireworks go off above the Kalliope art car during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees sing along as Post Malone performs at the Cosmic Meaddow stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees crowd the festival grounds as the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival kicks off at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers swing on a fairground ride on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees dance as Dateless performs at the Stereobloom stage during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Super Bowl of electronic dance music officially has its spot on the calendar.

Dates have been announced for Electric Daisy Carnival 2019, which returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 17 to 19.

The mammoth festival, which drew more than 400,000 fans last year, will again feature more than 200 acts on numerous stages in an adult playground that spans 1,000 acres.

In 2018, EDC moved the festivities up a month from its usual dates in June, resulting in much cooler temperatures. Organizers also added camping grounds, which sold out last year and return for 2019.

“EDC is a festival we prepare for all year round, and even though we got great feedback about the move to May, our new shuttle partner, and our first ever camping experience, we aspire to improve each and every year,” Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a press release. “Next year we’ll be bringing lots of exciting improvements to Camp EDC, redesigning some of our most popular stages, creating an all-new Downtown EDC, and adding a new ticket tier that we hope will give attendees a new way to experience the festival.”

Tickets for EDC 2019 go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at edclasvegas.com with a new GA+ ticket tier, which includes expedited festival entrance and access to exclusive air-conditioned restrooms.

Early Owl pricing, which will be available until midnight Sept. 28, will begin at $319 for general admission, $499 for GA+, and $799 for VIP. Fans who miss out on Early Owl pricing will have the opportunity to purchase the Wise Owl tier beginning Sept. 29. Wise Owl pricing begins at $339 for GA and $519 for GA+.

