Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas announces dates for 2020

The world’s largest electronic dance music festival will celebrate 10 years in Las Vegas next May.

Attendees headbang as Excision performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Only 341 days left.

Electric Daisy Carnival has announced its dates for 2020, with the world’s largest dance music festival returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 15 to 17.

It’ll be a significant year: EDC 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the fest’s Las Vegas debut after relocating here from Los Angeles.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I brought EDC to Las Vegas back in 2011, but I’m so humbled by the way in which the city has wholeheartedly embraced the event, our culture, and the headliner community that has called EDC home for the past decade,” Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a press release. “That midnight desert magic and those epic Kinetic Field sunrises are forever linked to the festival’s DNA. I’m grateful for all the support we’ve received, and I can’t wait to celebrate our 10-year anniversary under the electric sky.”

Two weeks ago, EDC 2019 lured 465,000 fans to the speedway during this year’s festivities.

