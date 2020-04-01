Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled, will undergo ‘changes’

Festival founder Pasquale Rotella says “changes” are in the works for EDC amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Aoki pumps up the crowd during his performs at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Changes” are coming for Electric Daisy Carnival 2020.

While this year’s incarnation of the behemoth dance music festival currently is still on as scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, festival founder Pasquale Rotella hinted that some alterations will probably be made in a recent Instagram post.

“This time hasn’t been about whether or not to do the event before it’s safe,” Rotella wrote. “That’s never been a question for me. We’re spending so much time on the best decisions for EDCLV because I know how much it means to many of you and we need it to be right. Thank you for being patient. I’ll have an announcement with all necessary changes coming this week so stay tuned.”

He also questioned the notion of putting on a music festival in such trying times.

“All this time spent working out details for EDC Las Vegas and the rest of our 2020 festivals has got me thinking about the big picture. What’s the value of music festivals in a world that’s experiencing so much hardship? Or if I get super deep into my own head, is what I’ve dedicated my entire life to really even that important right now?”

