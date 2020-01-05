Elvis’ golf cart among artifacts to be featured in upcoming auction

The 288 artifacts are from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis, gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis and created to promote the king and his career.

Elvis Presley and actress Ann-Margret shown in a publicity photo for the 1964 film, "Viva Las Vegas". (AP Photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collectors and Elvis fans from around the world will have the opportunity to own a piece of music history at the ” Auction at Graceland.”

The auction will be held during Elvis’ 85th birthday celebration at Graceland at 11 a.m. (CST) Wednesday in the 464-seat state-of-the-art theater in The Guest House at Graceland, and online at GracelandAuctions.com.

The auction features artifacts from Elvis’ personal and professional life including his golf cart, clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. The 288 artifacts are from across the spectrum of collecting, including items owned by Elvis, gifted by Elvis, signed by Elvis, used by Elvis and created to promote the king and his career.

In addition to the artifacts, several “Graceland Experiences” will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

All artifacts have been thoroughly researched and certified by Graceland Authenticated and will be offered from third-party collectors. None of the items included in the auction will come from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale. Every lot in this auction is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Graceland Authenticated.