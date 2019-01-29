Enjoy First Friday, music and fashion in downtown Las Vegas

Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi group. (City of Las Vegas)

‘Fresh’ start for First Friday

“Fresh” is the theme of this month’s First Friday. Las Vegas native Karma Reyes, who works with acrylics and watercolors, is the featured artist, with live entertainment provided by Cristian Uribe, HaleAmanO and Post Noble. The main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with most artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover. Food trucks will be in front of the Mission Building. firstfridaylasvegas.com

Presentation focuses on ancient Egypt

Dr. Kara Cooney will present “National Geographic Live: When Women Ruled the World” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The Egyptologist will explore the power structure of ancient Egypt, which had more female rulers than any other place in the ancient or modern world — women such as Nefertiti, Neferusobek and Cleopatra. Tickets start at $11.50. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Brassiere count a charitable effort

If you’ve ever been to biker bar Hogs & Heifers, you know that guests like to throw their bras on the bar, and management likes to leave them hanging above the action. But have you ever wondered how many are up there? The team clears them out once a year, and it’s someone’s job to count them. Starting Friday, and throughout February, one guess will cost $5, or five for $20. Prizes for closest guessers haven’t been announced yet, and entry fees will go toward the fight against breast cancer. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

Mariachi group to perform Sunday

Latin Grammy award winner Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi group, is scheduled to perform Sunday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The quartet is expected to be joined by The Villalobos Brothers to co-headline the post-Super Bowl show at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, which are $25 plus taxes and fees, call 702-229-2787.

Fashion, art combine to create Commotion

Commotion, an event featuring fashion, art and other creative endeavors, will be Tuesday and Wednesday at Fergusons Downtown. From 4-10 p.m. each day, Commotion will host various fashion and lifestyle brands, performances, shopping, art installations, food and drinks. The event is “designed to foster relationships and inspire new perspectives of all things fashion and connection.” 1031 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

