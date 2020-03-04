Expect Garth Brooks to be among hottest tickets of 2020

The country superstar’s stadium tour, which visits Las Vegas in August, has been selling out in record-setting fashion in many cities.

Country music star Garth Brooks, preforms at T-Mobile Arena Friday, June 24, 2016, in Las Vegas during the Garth Brooks World Tour. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

“Ropin’ the Wind” might be easier than lassoing tickets to this one.

Country superstar Garth Brooks, whose aforementioned third record made him a superstar upon its 1991 release, selling 17 million copies worldwide, will play the Raiders’ new 65,000-seat, $2 billion home on Aug. 22.

The show is part of Brooks’ ongoing, three-year stadium tour, which launched in St. Louis, Missouri, last March.

Among hottest tickets

Judging by the record-setting pace shows have sold out in other markets, though, fans will have to act fast to score what will surely be one of the hottest tickets of the year.

All 74,000 tickets for Brooks’ May 22 appearance at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for instance, were snapped up in 90 minutes in what will be the largest crowd in that venue’s history; 70,000 tickets for Brooks’ May 16 concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati were gone in 75 minutes.

At stadiums from Denver to Pittsburgh, Brooks has been crushing attendance records, his most recent show being a 31-song, two-hour-plus concert at Ford Field in Detroit on Feb. 22.

“Brooks and his band delivered well-executed renditions of well-chiseled hits, eliciting earsplitting roar after earsplitting roar from the Detroit crowd,” the Detroit Free Press observed of the show.

Brooks’ tour joins other stadium outings this spring and summer that are also doing strong business, among them, a Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett package, which moved 700,000 tickets and grossed $90 million in the first weekend of sales alone, and the latest leg of the Rolling Stones’ sold-out “No Filter” tour, which has raked in over $400 million since hitting the road in September 2017.

Last played Vegas in 2016

Brooks last played here at T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

Prior to that, he held a residency at Wynn Las Vegas from 2009 to 2014, where he performed 187 shows.

But his return to town in August will be his biggest show here yet.

It will also be the largest country music event in the city since the 1 October tragedy.

Tickets for the Vegas concert go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13 and are $94.95.

Fans can purchase tickets next week on Ticketmaster’s website, via Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks Line at 1-800-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

There is an eight-ticket limit.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.