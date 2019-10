Blues fans enjoyed a Sunday afternoon of music during the second annual Fall into the Blues Festival Fundraiser at Garage Mahal in Las Vegas.

Legendary blues piano player and singer Leon Blue performs with others during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The band Piece of Mind performs during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. They are all students with the Sam Ash music program and the fundraiser will go to musical education this year. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wiley Jack, 1, plays the drums in between band sets during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blues Music Award Winner Bob Margolin, right, plays with others on stage during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blues Music Award Winner Bob Bob Corritore performs with others on stage during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legendary blues piano player and singer Leon Blue performs during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Blues Society President Jimmy Carpenter plays the sax with other musicians during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A small classic car show is also on the event list during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Blues Society President Jimmy Carpenter speaks to the crowd during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees enjoy some perfect weather during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Moanin' Blacksnakes lead singer Scott Rhiner performs with his band during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Posters and memorabilia hang in the Garage Mahal during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Blues Society Secretary Carrie Stowers thanks the crowd for attending and contributing during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legendary blues piano player and singer Leon Blue performs during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Blues Society President Jimmy Carpenter plays the sax with other musicians during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blues Music Award Winner Bob Margolin, right, performs with others on stage during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Buddy Guy signed Squier Strat by Fender guitar awaits auctioning during the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society concludes with various performers on stage at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Blues Music Award winners Bob Margolin, Bob Corritore and legendary Leon Blue join the Las Vegas Blues Society All Stars to finish the 2nd Annual Fall into the Blues Festival & Fundraiser at Garage Mahal on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The event featured performers including Bob Corritore, Bob Margolin and Leon Blue. The festival was presented by the Las Vegas Blues Society.