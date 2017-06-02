Fans celebrate 50 years of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ on Las Vegas Strip

Vladimir Sosnine, who plays "Sgt. Pepper" in Cirque du Soleil's "The Beatles LOVE," poses for a photo with Nancy Kimbrough of Boulder, Colo. following a performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

On Thursday, fans of The Beatles celebrated the 50th anniversary release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” in Las Vegas and around the world.

On the Strip, guests at the Mirage received complimentary copies of the expanded version of the “Sgt. Pepper” album, with 34 unreleased recordings all remastered by Giles Martin. Fans also posed in front of a photo outside the Love Theater.

The Mirage gave away three pairs of tickets to Thursday’s late showing of the Cirque du Soleil show, “The Beatles LOVE.”

Fans can see “Sgt. Pepper” five nights a week at The Mirage.