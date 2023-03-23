54°F
Music

Fans wait hours at Taylor Swift pop-up merchandise store at Allegiant Stadium

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 10:18 am
 
Updated March 23, 2023 - 9:04 pm
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm ...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm ...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A fan buys Taylor Swift merchandise at a pop-up store outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, T ...
A fan buys Taylor Swift merchandise at a pop-up store outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Swift is playing Friday and Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium as part of her Eras Tour. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Taylor Swift “Eras” tour has arrived in Las Vegas, and so has the Taylor Swift merchandise truck.

The early merch day for Swifties was from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Allegiant Stadium’s Lot B, and fans waited hours in line for merchandise, including 18-year-old Malea Taylor who waited over three hours in line.

“I’m hoping to get a shirt and a few hoodies and maybe a poster,” she said. “I’m expecting to spend around $150”

Taylor also spent over a thousand dollars for floor tickets to Friday’s show from the ticket resale website StubHub.

“I’ve been a fan ever since I was 6 years old,” she said. “I’ve been listening to her for so long. I’ve never seen her in concert, and I’m super excited.”

34-year-old Sierrah Ramsey said she waited over 4 hours in line, but spent her time browsing Taylor Swift’s website to decide what merchandise she wanted to buy.

“I’ve ordered stuff online when she wasn’t touring, and so I figured I wanted the experience of waiting in line for the stuff,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey went home with about $189 worth of merchandise, including a paper poster, canvas poster, a sweatshirt and a T-shirt.

Ramsey and Taylor both said they made friends while waiting in line. Ramsey, who lives in Las Vegas, made friends with people who came from Canada to see Swift.

“It was 100 percent worth waiting to get the merch in line,” Ramsey said.

