Festival to benefit Las Vegas mass shooting memorial
The Remember Music Festival will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.
A music festival commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting will support the 1 October Permanent Memorial, also called the “Memorial to Remember.”
The Remember Music Festival will also commemorate the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was targeted during the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
The event will be held at the Clark County Amphitheater on Oct. 1. All proceeds will go to the permanent memorial project.
Texas-based band Midland will headline the festival. Other artists will be announced daily, according to The Country Strong Project, the event’s organizer.
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country and Clark County are also organizers for the festival, according to the event’s Eventbrite page.
On Wednesday, the 1 October Memorial Committee extended the deadline to submit creative works for the “Memorial to Remember” to Oct. 31.
Participants can submit songs, poems, drawings or other work to help an architect build the final memorial.
