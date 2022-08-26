Festival to benefit Las Vegas mass shooting memorial

The Remember Music Festival will commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Crosses that were previously put up at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign photographed on exhibit inside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The exhibit is part of the 1 October Memorial located in the Rotunda Gallery on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Mynda Smith, sister of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim Neysa Tonks, makes a video of the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, for families of other victims who are unable to travel to the garden. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sue Ann Cornwell hangs a necklace at a dedication for Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim Carrie Parsons at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A music festival commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting will support the 1 October Permanent Memorial, also called the “Memorial to Remember.”

The Remember Music Festival will also commemorate the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was targeted during the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

The event will be held at the Clark County Amphitheater on Oct. 1. All proceeds will go to the permanent memorial project.

Texas-based band Midland will headline the festival. Other artists will be announced daily, according to The Country Strong Project, the event’s organizer.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country and Clark County are also organizers for the festival, according to the event’s Eventbrite page.

On Wednesday, the 1 October Memorial Committee extended the deadline to submit creative works for the “Memorial to Remember” to Oct. 31.

Participants can submit songs, poems, drawings or other work to help an architect build the final memorial.

