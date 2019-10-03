Fleetwood Mac ending tour in Las Vegas

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are hitting T-Mobile Arena once again to close out their 2018-19 tour.

Rock icons Fleetwood Mac, from left, Christine McVee, Neil Finn, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell and John McVie have been added to the lineup for this fall's iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup. The show is set for Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena. (iHeartRadio)

Time to stop with “Don’t Stop.”

For now, at least.

After more than a year on the road and 80-plus shows, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac will end their blockbuster 2018-19 tour right here in Las Vegas.

The band’s final concert of said outing will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 16.

Fleetwood Mac played the venue previously on this tour, drawing 15,038 fans for a gate of $2,305,731 on Nov. 30, 2018.

Tickets for the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at axs.com.

