Fleetwood Mac ending tour in Las Vegas
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are hitting T-Mobile Arena once again to close out their 2018-19 tour.
Time to stop with “Don’t Stop.”
For now, at least.
After more than a year on the road and 80-plus shows, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac will end their blockbuster 2018-19 tour right here in Las Vegas.
The band’s final concert of said outing will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 16.
Fleetwood Mac played the venue previously on this tour, drawing 15,038 fans for a gate of $2,305,731 on Nov. 30, 2018.
Tickets for the new date go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at axs.com.
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.