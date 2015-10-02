Fogerty plans nine-show run at Venetian in January

After decades of conceding Las Vegas casinos to his former bandmates, John Fogerty will reclaim some ground, playing nine shows at the Venetian in January.

John Fogerty (File photo)

After decades of conceding Las Vegas casinos to his former bandmates, John Fogerty will reclaim some ground, playing nine shows at the Venetian in January.

The voice and songwriter of Creedence Clearwater Revival will perform “Peace, Love and Creedence” for eight shows between Jan. 8 and 23.

The Venetian run will continue the “1969” tour Fogerty started last year and played at the Palms last October, celebrating the year Creedence somehow released three albums which defined their era.

Fogerty, 70, also was a surprise guest performer at the opening gala for the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in 2012. His former Creedence bandmates Stu Cook and Doug Clifford have for years performed as Creedence Clearwater Revisited, for years creating a litigious feud with Fogerty.

Fogerty’s shows will be Jan. 8-9, 13, 15-16, 20, 22 and 23. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Oct. 9 at the Venetian and through its website.

Like Neon Las Vegas on Facebook: