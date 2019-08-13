Foo Fighters to headline new Las Vegas music festival

Intersect, aiming to merge music and technology, debuts in December with Kacey Musgraves, Beck and more.

The Foo Fighters are going high tech in Las Vegas.

Yes, another big new music fest is coming to town.

The Intersect music festival, “celebrating the intersection of inspiring musicians and storytellers, innovative art, technology and community,” debuts Dec. 6 and 7 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds (the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard).

In addition to the aforementioned, Dave Grohl-fronted rockers, the lineup will include Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Brandi Carlile, Chvrches, Flying Lotus (3D), Gesaffelstein, H.E.R., Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges, Spoon, Thundercat and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, with more acts to be announced.

There also will be art installation pieces and various activities such as dodgeball, a giant ball pit and arcade games.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Visit intersect.aws for more information.